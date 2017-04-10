When Is Tax Day 2017?

When Is Tax Day 2017?

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Kiplinger Online

If you're a last-minute filer, 2017 offers you some extra relief: Tax day will be April 18, 2017, three days after the traditional April 15 tax deadline. The cause is a Washington, D.C. holiday called Emancipation Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the District of Columbia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... 19 hr Paul Revere 1
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC