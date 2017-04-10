When Is Tax Day 2017?
If you're a last-minute filer, 2017 offers you some extra relief: Tax day will be April 18, 2017, three days after the traditional April 15 tax deadline. The cause is a Washington, D.C. holiday called Emancipation Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the District of Columbia .
