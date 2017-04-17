When Is Tax Day 2017?
Guess what: If you're looking at the calendar and thinking you missed the tax filing deadline, you didn't! This year, tax day will be April 18, 2017, three days after the traditional April 15 tax deadline. The cause is a Washington, D.C. holiday called Emancipation Day, which celebrates the end of slavery in the District of Columbia .
