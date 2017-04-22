War on Drugs Isn't Over for MinoritiesBy Joy-Ann Reid
It's not clear that "legalize it" will help much of anyone other than rich white entrepreneurs and affluent tokers. The news last May was unambiguous: in Colorado, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, pot-related arrests were down 8 percent for white adolescents aged 10 to 17 between that year and 2014, and up 58 percent for black and Latino youth the same age, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Sun
|Biggly Wiggly Trump
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC