War on Drugs Isn't Over for MinoritiesBy Joy-Ann Reid

It's not clear that "legalize it" will help much of anyone other than rich white entrepreneurs and affluent tokers. The news last May was unambiguous: in Colorado, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012, pot-related arrests were down 8 percent for white adolescents aged 10 to 17 between that year and 2014, and up 58 percent for black and Latino youth the same age, according to the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

