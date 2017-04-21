Vermont Senate Approves Marijuana Legalization For Adults
Vermont has taken another step toward legalizing marijuana for adults over the age of 21. On Friday, the Senate voted 21-9 in favor of a bill that would legalize marijuana for adults in the state and would create a regulatory agency on the production and sale of the drug. The bill had previously been brought up in 2016, but had failed in the House.
