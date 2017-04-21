Vermont Senate Approves Marijuana Leg...

Vermont Senate Approves Marijuana Legalization For Adults

Vermont has taken another step toward legalizing marijuana for adults over the age of 21. On Friday, the Senate voted 21-9 in favor of a bill that would legalize marijuana for adults in the state and would create a regulatory agency on the production and sale of the drug. The bill had previously been brought up in 2016, but had failed in the House.

