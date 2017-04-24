US to hold massive emergency exercise ready for attack TOMORROWUS to...

US to hold massive emergency exercise...

Hundreds of emergency personnel will take part in the full-scale civil defence exercise in the US capital on Wednesday April 26. Six regions of the city will be on lockdown as police, medics and fire crews help ready citizens for a possible attack. Mock evacuations will take place in the District of Columbia, suburban Maryland and Northern Virginia as part of the groundbreaking drill.

