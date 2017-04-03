US court says profs can sue academic body for Israel boycott
In December 2013, the American Studies Association approved a boycott of Israeli academic institutions, such as the Hebrew University of Jerusalem . A US federal court has ruled that four college professors can sue the American Studies Association over its academic boycott of Israel.
