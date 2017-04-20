Up to 100,000 people expected to assemble for Climate March on Washington in sweltering heat
On what could be a record-hot day, tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to assemble in Washington on Saturday. Their large-scale climate change protest will mark President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, which have been punctuated by multiple rollbacks of environmental protections.
