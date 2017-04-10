Trump's tax returns are target of nationwide protests Saturday
On Saturday, protesters across the U.S. plan to demand that Trump make his most recent tax returns public. It's something every president and presidential nominee has done for the past 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Thu
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC