Trump's hollow promise on the opioid epidemic: GOP health plan...
President Donald Trump, motivated by a congenital inability to admit defeat, is trying to revive Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act . The move is getting resistance from a surprising corner, as attorneys general from 19 states and the District of Columbia sent a letter to the president expressing concerns about what this means for their ability to fight crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|4 hr
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 23
|Biggly Wiggly Trump
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC