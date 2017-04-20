Trump On Education Department: 'Reverse This Federal Power Grab'
As we head into the 100th day of the Trump presidency, NPR Ed has our regular weekly education roundup to keep you in the loop. Twenty state attorneys general and the District of Columbia this week sent a letter criticizing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for revoking federal protections for student borrowers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Sat
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC