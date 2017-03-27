Top Senate Dem slams GSA for OKa ing Trump hotel lease
The government agency leasing the Trump Hotel to the company once run by Donald Trump has not adequately explained how the arrangement is in compliance with the lease, which explicitly prohibits elected U.S. officials from benefiting from it, a Democratic senator said Friday. Sen. Tom Carper, the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works committee, said he received a briefing from the General Services Agency, which owns the building and provided the lease, but suggested the meeting raised more questions than it answered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Fri
|spicer makes no s...
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Fri
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
|vote no for trumpryne health care
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|1
|what will trump ryne healthcare do to medicade
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC