This year's deadline has been extended to April 18.
To meet high demand that its toll-free call centers experience annually near the tax filing deadline, the Internal Revenue Service is extending customer service hours. Each Aprill, as the deadline approaches, the IRS customer support lines see their highest peak in traffic.
