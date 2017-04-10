These are the most (and least) stress...

These are the most (and least) stressed states in the US

So, I can't say I was surprised to hear Illinois ranked 11th for work-related stress, according to a new survey of the most and least stressed states by WalletHub, the personal finance website based in Washington, D.C. What did surprise me - and might earn a double take from you, was that the Land of Lincoln did fairly well on other stress factors listed on the survey, managing to be mostly in the middle of the states in terms of money-related stress , family-related stress and health and safety-related stress . Overall, Illinois ranked 32 of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia, in terms of stress levels .

