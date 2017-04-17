The tax man cometh three days later this year
The April 15th deadline fell on a Saturday this year, and Monday is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline was extended to Tuesday the 18th. ABC12's Amy Hybels spent some time at H & R Block in Burton tonight to get some tips for those who are waiting until the VERY last minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote democrates
|19 hr
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|22 hr
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC