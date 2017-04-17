The tax man cometh three days later t...

The tax man cometh three days later this year

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WJRT

The April 15th deadline fell on a Saturday this year, and Monday is Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia, so by law, the filing deadline was extended to Tuesday the 18th. ABC12's Amy Hybels spent some time at H & R Block in Burton tonight to get some tips for those who are waiting until the VERY last minute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote democrates 19 hr waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... 22 hr usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,639 • Total comments across all topics: 280,387,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC