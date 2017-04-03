The cost of Betsy DeVos's security detail: $1 million per month - Fri, 07 Apr 2017 PST
Federal marshals are protecting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a cost to her agency of $1 million per month, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Education Department has agreed to reimburse the marshals $7.78 million for their services from mid-February to the end of September of this year, according to a spokeswoman for the Marshals Service - an amount that works out to about $1 million per month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC