The cost of Betsy DeVos's security detail: $1 million per month - Fri, 07 Apr 2017 PST

Federal marshals are protecting Education Secretary Betsy DeVos at a cost to her agency of $1 million per month, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The Education Department has agreed to reimburse the marshals $7.78 million for their services from mid-February to the end of September of this year, according to a spokeswoman for the Marshals Service - an amount that works out to about $1 million per month.

