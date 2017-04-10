Tax Day 2017: We get 3 extra days to file this year
April 15 is a Saturday this year. That normally would mean that the deadline would be pushed to April 17. But the District of Columbia, home of the Internal Revenue Service, celebrates Emancipation Day on April 17 this year because April 16, the day it is usually celebrated, is Sunday.
