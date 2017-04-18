State Dept Official Pleads Not Guilty To Taking Gifts From Chinese Spies
Candace Marie Claiborne pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges that she accepted gifts from Chinese spies and then lied about it to law enforcement officials while working for the Department of State. A federal grand jury indicted Claiborne, 60, earlier in April on charges that she conspired to defraud the U.S., obstructed justice and made false statements.
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote democrates
|Mon
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Mon
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
