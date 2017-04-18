State Dept Official Pleads Not Guilty...

State Dept Official Pleads Not Guilty To Taking Gifts From Chinese Spies

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily Caller

Candace Marie Claiborne pleaded not guilty in federal court Tuesday to charges that she accepted gifts from Chinese spies and then lied about it to law enforcement officials while working for the Department of State. A federal grand jury indicted Claiborne, 60, earlier in April on charges that she conspired to defraud the U.S., obstructed justice and made false statements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote democrates Mon waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Mon usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,558 • Total comments across all topics: 280,401,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC