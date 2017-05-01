School sex assault data collection, state by state
Unlike colleges and universities, there are no national requirements for U.S. elementary and secondary schools to track student sexual assaults. But 32 states and the District of Columbia do maintain information, though it is inconsistent and sometimes incomplete, The Associated Press found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps a nut
|2 hr
|Trumpblastet
|1
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 29
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC