Researchers uncover alarming trend in U.S. maternal death statistics
New research from the Maryland Population Research Center at the University of Maryland uncovers some disturbing developments in maternal deaths in the United States, particularly concerning older mothers. When comparing data collected between 2008-2009 with data from 2013-2014 in 27 states and the District of Columbia, researchers found a 90 percent increase in the maternal death rate for women aged 40 and over.
Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
