Protestors gather in Washington, DC. Photo: AFP
For decades, US presidents and presidential candidates have released their returns voluntarily, although there is no legal obligation to do so Some wore shirts with an image of US President Donald Trump as the Monopoly mascot hauling a bag of money. Others taunted the president with signs that said they would show him their taxes, if he showed them his.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC