President Trump's Two for One Deal

President Trump's Two for One Deal

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In his first week in office, President Trump issued executive orders freezing all pending federal regulations and halting executive agency hiring. To begin week two, the President issued an executive order requiring federal agencies to identify at least two existing regulations for repeal for every new regulation issued.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... 22 hr watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Tue Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,901 • Total comments across all topics: 280,062,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC