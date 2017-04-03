President Trump's Two for One Deal
In his first week in office, President Trump issued executive orders freezing all pending federal regulations and halting executive agency hiring. To begin week two, the President issued an executive order requiring federal agencies to identify at least two existing regulations for repeal for every new regulation issued.
