Pot supporters plan 'smoke-in' after arrests near Capitol
After a pot giveaway that led to eight arrests, marijuana legalization supporters are returning to the U.S. Capitol - and this time they plan to light up. The arrests during Thursday's pot giveaway were unexpected because it's legal to possess small amounts of pot and give it away for free in the District of Columbia.
