Pot supporters plan 'smoke-in' after ...

Pot supporters plan 'smoke-in' after arrests near Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

After a pot giveaway that led to eight arrests, marijuana legalization supporters are returning to the U.S. Capitol - and this time they plan to light up. The arrests during Thursday's pot giveaway were unexpected because it's legal to possess small amounts of pot and give it away for free in the District of Columbia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... 3 hr anonymous 1
TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen ! Sun Biggly Wiggly Trump 2
vote democrates Apr 17 waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Apr 17 usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 280,535,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC