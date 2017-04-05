Photo Flash: Lynn Nottage and More In...

Photo Flash: Lynn Nottage and More Inducted Into NYFA Hall of Fame

The New York Foundation for the Arts inducted four arts luminaries into its Hall of Fame during its annual benefit on April 4 at 583 Park Avenue. BroadwayWorld has photos from the event below! The evening's honorees were Lynn Nottage , award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose play Sweat just opened on Broadway; Peggy Cooper Cafritz, influential arts patron and former President of the District of Columbia Board of Education; Ida Applebroog, celebrated painter, sculptor, and filmmaker with an upcoming solo show at Hauser & Wirth London; and Christopher d'Amboise, a distinguished choreographer, dancer, and playwright.

