Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, dis...

Pedestrian deaths spiked in 2016, distraction cited

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Pedestrian deaths are climbing faster than motorist fatalities, reaching nearly 6,000 deaths last year - the highest total in more than two decades, according to an analysis of preliminary state data released Thursday. Increased driving due to an improved economy, lower gas prices and more walking for exercise and environmental factors are some of the likely reasons behind the estimated 11 percent spike in pedestrian fatalities in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
will trump try health care again and when 19 hr trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Sat Espionage 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Mar 31 spicer makes no s... 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 280,025,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC