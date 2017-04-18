Parking Meters Coming To Make Your Visit To The National Mall A Bit More Expensive
The National Park Service has awarded a contract to Parkeon, USA, to install parking meters on streets and parking areas on the National Mall . Installation of the 90 multi-space pay stations will begin on or about May 1, with operation and enforcement of the meters scheduled for June 12. The new metered parking is intended to create more frequent turnover of limited parking spaces; encourage the use of public transit; and provide revenue to create and improve affordable visitor transportation.
