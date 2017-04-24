Not up to par: Hash browns recalled because golf ball pieces might be included in bags
A food company is recalling frozen hash browns from stores in nine states because the potatoes may have pieces of golf balls in them. McCain Foods USA's recall notice said the golf balls apparently were "inadvertently harvested" along with the potatoes and chopped up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|17 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Apr 23
|Biggly Wiggly Trump
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC