North Korea launches ballistic missile hours after White House warning
North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the waters off its east coast on Wednesday, South Korean officials said , in a continuation of its weapons launches made as the country is angrily reacting to annual military drills between USA and South Korean troops. Trump will host China's President Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida for their first face-to-face meeting this week where the growing tensions on the Korean peninsula are expected to be high on the agenda.
