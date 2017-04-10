New York passes law offering free college tuition to residents
The budget, unanimously passed [materials] by the Senate, invests $163 million in the Excelsior Scholarship [government website] program, making tuition free for middle class and low-income students attending 2 and 4-year SUNY and CUNY [official websites] colleges. Cuomo said he hopes other states will adopt similar programs.
