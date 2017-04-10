New Developments and Uncertainties for Conflict Minerals Disclosure
The Securities and Exchange Commission Division of Corporate Finance issued a new statement adding some uncertainty to company obligations and enforcement exposure under the SEC conflict minerals rule ahead of the May 31, 2017 filing deadline . The statement is one of several moving pieces in an unprecedented wave of activity on conflict minerals in recent weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC