Most Americans support restrictions on where firearms can be carried
"One of the findings that surprised us was that, even among gun owners, there was strong support for placing at least some restrictions on the public places where legal gun owners can carry firearms," Julia A. Wolfson from University of Michigan School of Public Health in Ann Arbor told Reuters Health by email. Even among politically conservative gun owners, nearly 80 percent supported placing some restrictions on where guns should be carried, she said.
