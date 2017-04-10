Men convicted of killing US tourist in Israel charged in US

In this Dec. 19, 2010 file photo, Israeli rescue workers carry the body of U.S. tourist Kristine Luken after she was found in a wooded area near the village of Mata, outside Jerusalem. Two Palestinian men convicted in Israel of murdering Luken who was hiking near an Israeli archaeological site could face charges in the U.S. if they're ever released from an Israeli prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.