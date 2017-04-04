Mega Millions numbers for 04/4/2017; jackpot back at $15M
Following last week's big grand prize winner, the Mega Millions jackpot reset t0 $15 million for the drawing held on Tuesday, April 4. That means the drawing on Friday, Apr. 7 will have a jackpot of $20 million with a cash option of $12 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white numbers and the Mega ball to win $5,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Tue
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Tue
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC