Mega Millions numbers for 04/4/2017; jackpot back at $15M

Following last week's big grand prize winner, the Mega Millions jackpot reset t0 $15 million for the drawing held on Tuesday, April 4. That means the drawing on Friday, Apr. 7 will have a jackpot of $20 million with a cash option of $12 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white numbers and the Mega ball to win $5,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.