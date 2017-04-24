Mega Millions numbers for 04/28/2017;...

Mega Millions numbers for 04/28/2017; 1 winner of $61M jackpot

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MLive.com

There was a lone winner of the $61 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, April 28. That winning ticket was sold in California. That means the drawing on Tuesday, May. 2 will have a jackpot of $15 million with a cash option of $9 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen ! Sat ladies read it 3
100 day make history whats going on in white house Apr 27 has trump got the... 2
News Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud... Apr 25 CodeTalker 2
vote democrates Apr 17 waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Apr 17 usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 280,695,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC