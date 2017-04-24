Mega Millions numbers for 04/28/2017; 1 winner of $61M jackpot
There was a lone winner of the $61 million Mega Millions jackpot for the drawing held on Friday, April 28. That winning ticket was sold in California. That means the drawing on Tuesday, May. 2 will have a jackpot of $15 million with a cash option of $9 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP to Hold BIGGLY RALLY in The Pen !
|Sat
|ladies read it
|3
|100 day make history whats going on in white house
|Apr 27
|has trump got the...
|2
|Attorneys general: Restore guidance to aid stud...
|Apr 25
|CodeTalker
|2
|vote democrates
|Apr 17
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC