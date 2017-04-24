Mega Millions numbers for 04/25/2017; jackpot worth $52M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues as once again there was no grand prize winner for the $52 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing held on Tuesday, April 25. That means the drawing on Friday, Apr. 28 will have a jackpot of $61 million with a cash option of $37 million. Two players matched all five white numbers drawn to win $1 million.

