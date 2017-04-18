Mega Millions numbers for 04/21/2017; jackpot at $45M

Slowly but surely, the Mega Millions jackpot is growing as once again there was no grand prize winner for the $45 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing held on Friday, April 21. That means the drawing on Wednesday, Apr. 26 will have a jackpot of $52 million with a cash option of $32 million. One ticket sold in Michigan matched four white numbers and the Mega ball to win $5,000.

