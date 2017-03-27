Mega Millions numbers for 03/31/2017;...

Mega Millions numbers for 03/31/2017; 1 winner of $174M jackpot

It's no April Fool's Day joke. There was a lone winner of the $174 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing held on Friday, March 31. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Apr. 4 will have a jackpot of $15 million with a cash option of $9 million.

