Mega Millions numbers for 03/31/2017; 1 winner of $174M jackpot
It's no April Fool's Day joke. There was a lone winner of the $174 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing held on Friday, March 31. That means the drawing on Tuesday, Apr. 4 will have a jackpot of $15 million with a cash option of $9 million.
