Marijuana bill would not change ISU policy
Last week, Illinois Democratic State Representative Kelly Cassidy introduced a bill that would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for Illinois residents who are 21 years and older. Cassidy introduced the bill with the hopes that tax revenue generated from the legal sale of marijuana would ease the state's debt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Vidette.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|will trump try health care again and when
|Sun
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Sat
|Espionage
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Mar 31
|spicer makes no s...
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
|i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC