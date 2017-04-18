Man injured after part of tree falls ...

Man injured after part of tree falls on him near US Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Authorities say a man was seriously injured after part of a tree fell on top of him near the U.S. Capitol. District of Columbia Fire and EMS spokesman Vito Maggiolo says the department took the man to a hospital in "very critical" condition Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote democrates Mon waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Mon usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,241 • Total comments across all topics: 280,397,078

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC