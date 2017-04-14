Late Tax Day
Turns out that's something called the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act, signed into existence by President Lincoln on April 16, 1862. With the stroke of his pen, Lincoln not only freed more than 3,000 enslaved people in the District of Columbia and compensated their owners, but he also messed big-time with Tax Day for years to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sunnyvale Sun.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Thu
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC