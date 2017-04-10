Judicial Watch Sues EPA for Communications Records of Officials Who...

Suit seeks to determine whether officials used software app known as "Signal" to secretly send and receive official messages Contact: Jill Farrell, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, April 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch today announced it filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for communications sent or received by EPA officials who may have used the cell phone encryption application "Signal" to thwart government oversight and transparency. The suit was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia ).

