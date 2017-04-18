It's not all about test scores. Schools may want kids to show up now, too.
For the past generation, the federal government's primary answer has been standardized test scores. But now states have more latitude to decide for themselves, and many are choosing to judge schools in part based on how many kids frequently miss class.
