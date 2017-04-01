Iowa Joins States Opposing President'...

Iowa Joins States Opposing President's Latest Travel Ban Proposal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WHO-TV

Attorneys General from 16 states and the District of Columbia filed a brief on Friday with the Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
will trump try health care again and when 15 hr trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Sat Espionage 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Mar 31 spicer makes no s... 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m... Mar 23 vote no when you ... 3
i think in my opinion trump could be a leaky man Mar 23 vote no when you ... 2
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,773 • Total comments across all topics: 280,020,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC