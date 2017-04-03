Integrating caregivers at discharge s...

Integrating caregivers at discharge significantly cuts patient readmissions

Systematically integrating informal caregivers into the discharge planning process for elderly patients reduces hospital readmissions by a quarter, a University of Pittsburgh Health Policy Institute analysis discovered. The study, published today in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society , is the first to quantify the post-discharge impact of caregiver integration into discharge planning on health care costs and resource utilization.

