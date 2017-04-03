Integrating caregivers at discharge significantly cuts patient readmissions
Systematically integrating informal caregivers into the discharge planning process for elderly patients reduces hospital readmissions by a quarter, a University of Pittsburgh Health Policy Institute analysis discovered. The study, published today in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society , is the first to quantify the post-discharge impact of caregiver integration into discharge planning on health care costs and resource utilization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|8 hr
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|10 hr
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Sun
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Sat
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
|was this flynn and trump and paul m putin and m...
|Mar 23
|vote no when you ...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC