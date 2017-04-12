How the Legal Marijuana Industry Is Creating $315 Million in Annual Wages in Oregon
The legal marijuana industry has expanded to 28 states and the District of Columbia, and there is one clear winner: U.S. workers. According to the "Cannabis Employment Estimates" from Whitney Economics, the average wage of cannabis workers is $12.13 an hour as of Feb. 27. In Oregon, the minimum wage is $9.75, which means cannabis workers are making 24% more than the state's minimum wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|19 hr
|Paul Revere
|1
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC