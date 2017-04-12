How the Legal Marijuana Industry Is C...

How the Legal Marijuana Industry Is Creating $315 Million in Annual Wages in Oregon

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Money Morning

The legal marijuana industry has expanded to 28 states and the District of Columbia, and there is one clear winner: U.S. workers. According to the "Cannabis Employment Estimates" from Whitney Economics, the average wage of cannabis workers is $12.13 an hour as of Feb. 27. In Oregon, the minimum wage is $9.75, which means cannabis workers are making 24% more than the state's minimum wage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Money Morning.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... 19 hr Paul Revere 1
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung Mar 31 who and whats next 1
congress wasting time Mar 28 miss b 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,769 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC