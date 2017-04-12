How the Legal Marijuana Industry Is Creating $315 Million in Annual Wages in Oregon

The legal marijuana industry has expanded to 28 states and the District of Columbia, and there is one clear winner: U.S. workers. According to the "Cannabis Employment Estimates" from Whitney Economics, the average wage of cannabis workers is $12.13 an hour as of Feb. 27. In Oregon, the minimum wage is $9.75, which means cannabis workers are making 24% more than the state's minimum wage.

