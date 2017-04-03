How Do I File My Taxes Ahead Of Tax D...

How Do I File My Taxes Ahead Of Tax Day? Last Minute Tips And...

Ahead of Tax Day 2017, many have a burning question: How do I file my taxes? EOntario offers several tips about filing federal income taxes, especially for those braving the task without assistance or filing for the first time. The good news is that the deadline to file income taxes on money earned the previous year - which usually falls on April 15 - is on April 18. The 2017 Tax Day and Emancipation Day in the District of Columbia both fall on the weekend this year.

