Homeland Security Secretary Thinks Marijuana Is 'Not A Factor In The Drug War'
Kelly made his claim Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press" during a discussion about the government's efforts to stem the influx of illegal drugs into the United States. Together, meth, cocaine, heroin and other opiates resulted in the deaths of some 52,000 Americans in 2015, Kelly said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
|mabe more hornets more people maybe get stung
|Mar 31
|who and whats next
|1
|congress wasting time
|Mar 28
|miss b
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC