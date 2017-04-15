Here's what states are doing to fight...

Here's what states are doing to fight climate change

President Trump's decision to roll back environmental regulations leaves the future of the country's battle against climate change in the hands of individual states. Despite prodding from California , experts say not enough is being done to meet U.S. obligations under the Paris agreement on global warming.

