Health policy researcher finds drug monitoring reduces opioid prescriptions, medicaid costs

UK College of Public Health researcher Hefei Wen has authored a study showing state drug-monitoring programs are effective in reducing the number of opioids prescribed to Medicaid recipients. The research, published in the April edition of Health Affairs , provides evidence that state mandates for provider participation in prescription drug-monitoring programs have influenced safer prescribing practices in providers who treat Medicaid patients.

