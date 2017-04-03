Health policy researcher finds drug monitoring reduces opioid prescriptions, medicaid costs
UK College of Public Health researcher Hefei Wen has authored a study showing state drug-monitoring programs are effective in reducing the number of opioids prescribed to Medicaid recipients. The research, published in the April edition of Health Affairs , provides evidence that state mandates for provider participation in prescription drug-monitoring programs have influenced safer prescribing practices in providers who treat Medicaid patients.
