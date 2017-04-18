Hawaii resolution calls for creating ...

Hawaii resolution calls for creating sanctuary state

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Hawaii lawmakers want to push a resolution to make Hawaii a sanctuary state, honoring the traditional Hawaiian value "hookipa," which means to welcome visitors and strangers alike with open-hearted hospitality. That value prompted state lawmakers to push a resolution to make Hawaii a sanctuary state, honoring Hawaii's history as a home to a diverse group of immigrants who dramatically shaped the island state's economy and culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington DC Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
vote democrates Mon waiting on hearings 1
trump audit should be done now show your taxes ... Apr 17 usa people waits ... 1
Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C... Apr 13 Crooked Palm Beach 2
wake up democrat party rep party may change th... Apr 4 watch washington 1
big mess in our country what did flynn maybe... Apr 4 Piel 2
will trump try health care again and when Apr 2 trump a quitter 1
Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ... Apr 1 Espionage 1
See all Washington DC Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington DC Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,578 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,224

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC