Hawaii resolution calls for creating sanctuary state
Hawaii lawmakers want to push a resolution to make Hawaii a sanctuary state, honoring the traditional Hawaiian value "hookipa," which means to welcome visitors and strangers alike with open-hearted hospitality. That value prompted state lawmakers to push a resolution to make Hawaii a sanctuary state, honoring Hawaii's history as a home to a diverse group of immigrants who dramatically shaped the island state's economy and culture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Washington DC Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|vote democrates
|Mon
|waiting on hearings
|1
|trump audit should be done now show your taxes ...
|Apr 17
|usa people waits ...
|1
|Winter White House "Palm Beach", has the most C...
|Apr 13
|Crooked Palm Beach
|2
|wake up democrat party rep party may change th...
|Apr 4
|watch washington
|1
|big mess in our country what did flynn maybe...
|Apr 4
|Piel
|2
|will trump try health care again and when
|Apr 2
|trump a quitter
|1
|Congressman Donald Norcross and Brother George ...
|Apr 1
|Espionage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Washington DC Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC