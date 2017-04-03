GAO Finds Decline in Compliance With Reporting Lobbying Dollars; Enforcement on the Rise

On Friday, March 31, 2017, the United States Government Accountability Office published its annual audit of compliance with the Lobbying Disclosure Act of 1995 , as amended by the Honest Leadership and Open Government Act of 2007 . The results of the audit are published in, " 2016 Lobbying Disclosure: Observations on Lobbyists' Compliance with Disclosure Requirements ".

